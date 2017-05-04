ATLANTA — Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud avoided the disabled list when he first injured his right wrist a few weeks ago. Now he finds himself hoping to do it again.

Manager Terry Collins said doctors were scheduled to check out d’Arnaud before Thursday night’s series finale against the Braves. The exam comes two days after d’Arnaud was forced from Tuesday night’s game after aggravating the injury.

“Until the doctor examines him, I don’t know what to tell you except there’s a concern because he’s hurt,” Collins said. “Two days and he’s still pretty sore today. There’s still some swelling there, so we’ll have to wait until the medical people look at him to see what they think, to see what kind of time frame they’re looking at.”

D’Arnaud initially bruised his wrist on April 19. He avoided a stint on the DL, easing his way back into the starting lineup after being limited to pinch-hitting duty. But d’Arnaud was injured again on Tuesday night and unavailable off the bench on Wednesday night.

The Mets have kept catcher Kevin Plawecki on the roster as insurance for d’Arnaud.

Second opinion

Noah Syndergaard received “positive news” after seeking a second opinion for his partially torn lat muscle on Thursday, according to a source.

Syndergaard was seen in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. He could miss three months with the injury.

On first

Lucas Duda (hypertextended left elbow) could resume his minor-league rehab at Class A St. Lucie early next week, assistant general manager John Ricco said.

In the meantime, T.J. Rivera has made the most of his opportunity at first base, starting all seven of the Mets’ games on their current road trip. Entering Thursday night, Rivera was 9-for-23 (.391).

Mets videos

Said Collins, “He’s a good offensive player and actually he’s played very, very well at first base.”