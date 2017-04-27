Mets vs. Braves
Matt Harvey got the start in place of Noah Syndergaard as the Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves, 7-5, on Thursday afternoon at Citi Field.
Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets walks in the dugout after an inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout during a game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets walks in the dugout after an inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets is helped off the field by trainer Ray Ramirez after an injury during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets grimaces after an injury in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets follows through on a fourth inning double against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets reacts on the mound during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Jay Bruce #19 of the New York Mets is tagged out at the plate in the second inning by Kurt Suzuki #24 of the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets is replaced by teammate Juan Lagares #12 as he is helped off the field by trainer Ray Ramirez and first base coach Tom Goodwin #22 after an injury during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets is helped off the field by trainer Ray Ramirez and first base coach Tom Goodwin #22 after an injury during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets is helped to the locker room after an injury in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets is helped off the field by trainer Ray Ramirez and first base coach Tom Goodwin #22 after an injury during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Atlanta Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki tags out New York Mets' Jay Bruce at home plate during the second inning Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Mets' Jose Reyes helps teammate Yoenis Cespedes down the stairs into the dugout after Cespedes was injured in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves on April 27, 2017, at Citi Field.
Mets manager Terry Collins watches as Yoenis Cespedes reacts after being injured in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves on April 27, 2017, at Citi Field.
Atlanta Braves' Kurt Suzuki, left, is forced out at home plate by New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud in the fourth inning on April 27, 2017, at Citi Field.
New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes is helped off the field by first base coach Tom Goodwin and a trainer in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves on April 27, 2017, at Citi Field.
Yoenis Cespedes of the New York Mets talks with home plate umpire Jeff Nelson after striking out to end the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Yoenis Cespedes of the New York Mets swings at a pitch for a strike during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Matt Harvey of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
R.A. Dickey of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.