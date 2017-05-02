Mets vs. Braves
The Mets played the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a four-game series on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher R.A. Dickey throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets in Atlanta, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
New York Mets' T.J. Rivera warms up before the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Ender Inciarte #11 of the Atlanta Braves signs an autograph before the game against the New York Mets at SunTrust Park on May 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman follows through on a two-run home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey, left rear, during the first inning of a baseball game in Atlanta, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (C) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against Atlanta Braves starting pitcher R.A. Dickey in the first inning of their MLB baseball game at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 02 May 2017.
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman, left, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey, right, during the first inning of a baseball game in Atlanta, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
New York Mets' Jay Bruce, left, prepares to greet third base coach Glenn Sherlock after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
New York Mets' Jay Bruce, right, returns to the dugout with teammate Michael Conforto after they scored on Bruce's two-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom waits for batting practice to begin before the Mets play the Atlanta Braves in their MLB baseball game at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 02 May 2017.
New York Mets manager Terry Collins (R) and Mets pitching coach Dan Warthen (L) during batting practice before the Mets play the Atlanta Braves in their MLB baseball game at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 02 May 2017.
New York Mets manager Terry Collins during batting practice before the Mets play the Atlanta Braves in their MLB baseball game at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 02 May 2017.
New York Mets shortstop Matt Reynolds field a ground ball during batting practice before the Mets play the Atlanta Braves in their MLB baseball game at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 02 May 2017.
