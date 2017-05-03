Subscribe
    Mets vs. Braves

    sports@newsday.com

    The Mets played the Atlanta Braves in the third game of a four-game series on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.

    Asdrubal Cabrera #13 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey)

    Asdrubal Cabrera #13 of the New York Mets celebrates scoring during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

    Curtis Granderson #3 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey)

    Curtis Granderson #3 of the New York Mets celebrates scoring during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

    Dansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey)

    Dansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates scoring during the third inning against the New York Mets at SunTrust Park on May 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

    Neil Walker #20 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey)

    Neil Walker #20 of the New York Mets drives in a run during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

    Atlanta Braves pitcher Bartolo Colon works against the
    (Credit: TNS / Curtis Compton)

    Atlanta Braves pitcher Bartolo Colon works against the New York Mets during the first inning on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.

    Asdrubal Cabrera #13 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey)

    Asdrubal Cabrera #13 of the New York Mets drives in a run during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

    Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey)

    Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

    New York Mets center fielder Michael Conforto (30)
    (Credit: AP / John Bazemore)

    New York Mets center fielder Michael Conforto (30) celebrates after scoring on a double by Asdrubal Cabrera in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Atlanta.

    New York Mets' Jose Reyes (7) inspects his
    (Credit: AP / John Bazemore)

    New York Mets' Jose Reyes (7) inspects his bat before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Atlanta.

    Curtis Granderson #3 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey)

    Curtis Granderson #3 of the New York Mets hits an RBI double during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

    Neil Walker #20 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey)

    Neil Walker #20 of the New York Mets drives in a run during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia

    Bartolo Colon #40 of the Atlanta Braves pitches
    (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey)

    Bartolo Colon #40 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the New York Mets at SunTrust Park on May 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

    Atlanta Braves pitcher Bartolo Colon works against against
    (Credit: TNS / Curtis Compton)

    Atlanta Braves pitcher Bartolo Colon works against against the New York Mets' Michael Conforto during the first inning on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.

    Bartolo Colon #40 of the Atlanta Braves reacts
    (Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Shirey)

    Bartolo Colon #40 of the Atlanta Braves reacts to giving up a run during the third inning against the New York Mets at SunTrust Park on May 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

    New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48)
    (Credit: AP / John Bazemore)

    New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Atlanta.

    Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bartolo Colon (40) works
    (Credit: AP / John Bazemore)

    Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bartolo Colon (40) works in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Atlanta.

    New York Mets' Neil Walker (20) drives in
    (Credit: AP / John Bazemore)

    New York Mets' Neil Walker (20) drives in a run with a double in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Atlanta.

