    Mets vs. Giants

    The Mets hosted the San Francisco Giants in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Citi Field.

    New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey walks off
    (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey walks off the field with manager Terry Collins after batting practice prior to the start of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Tuesday. May 9, 2017.

    New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker hits
    (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker hits a two-run triple in the first inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Tuesday. May 9, 2017.

    New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes hits an
    (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes hits an RBI single in the first inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Tuesday. May 9, 2017.

