Mets vs. Giants
The Mets hosted the San Francisco Giants in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Citi Field.
New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey walks off the field with manager Terry Collins after batting practice prior to the start of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Tuesday. May 9, 2017.
New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker hits a two-run triple in the first inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Tuesday. May 9, 2017.
New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey walks off the field with manager Terry Collins after batting practice prior to the start of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Tuesday. May 9, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes hits an RBI single in the first inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Tuesday. May 9, 2017.
New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey walks off the field with manager Terry Collins after batting practice prior to the start of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Tuesday. May 9, 2017.
New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker hits a two-run triple in the first inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Tuesday. May 9, 2017.
New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes hits an RBI single in the first inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Tuesday. May 9, 2017.
New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey walks off the field with manager Terry Collins after batting practice prior to the start of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Tuesday. May 9, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey walks off the field with manager Terry Collins after batting practice prior to the start of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Tuesday. May 9, 2017.
New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey walks off the field with manager Terry Collins after batting practice prior to the start of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Tuesday. May 9, 2017.
New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey walks off the field after batting practice prior to the start of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Tuesday. May 9, 2017.
New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey walks off the field after batting practice prior to the start of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Tuesday. May 9, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.