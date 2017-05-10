Mets vs. Giants
The Mets host the San Francisco Giants in the finale of a three-game set Wednesday at Citi Field.
Curtis Granderson #3 of the New York Mets follows through on a first-inning RBI double against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Tommy Milone #29 of the New York Mets pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, left, runs toward home plate as he passes New York Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki, and pitcher Tommy Milone after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, watches as New York Mets' Jay Bruce (19) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Cain reacts as New York Mets' Jay Bruce runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
New York Mets' Curtis Granderson hits an RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
New York Mets pitcher Tommy Milone delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.