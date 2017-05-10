Mets vs. Giants

Subscribe
    The Mets host the San Francisco Giants in the finale of a three-game set Wednesday at Citi Field.

    Curtis Granderson #3 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Curtis Granderson #3 of the New York Mets follows through on a first-inning RBI double against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

    Tommy Milone #29 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Tommy Milone #29 of the New York Mets pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

    San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, left, runs toward
    (Credit: AP / Frank Franklin II)

    San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, left, runs toward home plate as he passes New York Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki, and pitcher Tommy Milone after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

    San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, watches
    (Credit: AP / Frank Franklin II)

    San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, watches as New York Mets' Jay Bruce (19) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Cain reacts
    (Credit: AP / Frank Franklin II)

    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Cain reacts as New York Mets' Jay Bruce runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

    New York Mets' Curtis Granderson hits an RBI
    (Credit: AP / Frank Franklin II)

    New York Mets' Curtis Granderson hits an RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

    New York Mets pitcher Tommy Milone delivers a
    (Credit: AP / Frank Franklin II)

    New York Mets pitcher Tommy Milone delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

