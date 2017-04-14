Mets vs. Marlins
The Mets beat the Miami Marlins, 9-8, in 16 innings in the opener of a four-game series Thursday at Marlins Park.
New York Mets' Travis d'Arnaud, center, hugs Yoenis Cespedes (52) after hitting a solo home run for the go-ahead run during the 16th inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, April 14, 2017, in Miami. The Mets won 9-8.
New York Mets' Travis d'Arnaud hits a solo home run for the go-ahead run during the 16th inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, April 14, 2017, in Miami. The Mets won 9-8.
Wei-Yin Chen #54 of the Miami Marlins after giving up back to back homers in the third inning against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on April 13, 2017 in Miami.
ADVERTISEMENT
Miami Marlins' Justin Bour, left, is tagged out at the plate by New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Miami.
Don Mattingly #8 of the Miami Marlins exits the mound in the third inning during the game at Marlins Park on April 13, 2017 in Miami.
Robert Gsellman #65 of the New York Mets pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Marlins Park on April 13, 2017 in Miami.
The New York Mets' Jay Bruce #19 and Robert Gsellman #65 celebrate at home plate in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on April 13, 2017 in Miami.
Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets hits a home run in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on April 13, 2017 in Miami.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud talks with starting pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Miami.
Jay Bruce #19 of the New York Mets lays a bunt in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on April 13, 2017 in Miami.
Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a sacrifice fly to score Dee Gordon as New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Miami.
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen, right, talks with catcher A.J. Ellis and pitching coach Juan Nieves, left, after giving up back-to-back home runs to the New York Mets during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Miami.
New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes hits a home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Miami.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Miami.
New York Mets' Wilmer Flores, right, celebrates with Yoenis Cespedes (52) after they hit back-to-back home runs during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Miami.
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen sits in the dugout after pitching during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Miami.
Miami Marlins' Marcell Ozuna is met in the dugout after hitting a grand slam during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Miami.
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Miami.
New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman stands on the mound as Miami Marlins' Marcell Ozuna rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Miami.
New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Miami.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.