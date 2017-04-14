Mets vs. Marlins
The New York Mets lost to the Miami Marlins, 3-2, in the second game of a four-game series on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Marlins Park.
Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki grounds out during the fifth inning of an MLB game on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
Lucas Duda, #21, of the New York Mets is congratulated by teammates after his fifth inning home run against the Miami Marlins in an MLB game on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
New York Mets' Curtis Granderson (3) advances to third on a single hit by Jay Bruce as Miami Marlins second baseman Derek Dietrich (32) waits for the throw during the third inning of an MLB game on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
ADVERTISEMENT
Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a single by Dee Gordon during the fifth inning of an MLB game against the New York Mets on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
New York Mets' Lucas Duda hits a solo home run during the fifth inning of an MLB game on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
Noah Syndergaard, #34, of the New York Mets confers with Rene Rivera in the fifth inning of play against the Miami Marlins on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
Lucas Duda, #21, of the New York Mets scores as he runs past J.T. Realmuto, #11, of the Miami Marlins after his fifth inning home run on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
New York Mets' Rene Rivera (44) is safe at first with a single as Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour, left, cannot hold onto the ball during the fourth inning of an MLB game on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
ADVERTISEMENT
Christian Yelich, #21, of the Miami Marlins reacts next to Rene Rivera of the New York Mets after he struck out in the fifth inning with two baserunners in an MLB game on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
Miguel Rojas, #19, of the Miami Marlins is congratulated by teammates after he scored on a fifth inning single by Dee Gordon, #9, against the New York Mets in an MLB game on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
New York Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera (13) greets Lucas Duda (21) after Duda hit a solo home run during the fifth inning of an MLB game on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
New York Mets' Curtis Granderson (3) is met at the plate by Jose Reyes (7) after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Michael Conforto during the third inning of an MLB game on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
Edinson Volquez, #36, of the Miami Marlins throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at Marlins Park on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Miami.
ADVERTISEMENT
Noah Syndergaard, #34, of the New York Mets throws in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Miami.
Noah Syndergaard, #34, of the New York Mets throws in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Miami.
Ichiro Suzuki, #51, of the Miami Marlins sits in the dugout with teammate Dee Gordon, #9, in the second inning against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Miami.
Lucas Duda, #21, of the New York Mets hits a single against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Marlins Park on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Miami.
Ichiro Suzuki, #51,of the Miami Marlins flies out in the second inning against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Miami.
Edinson Volquez, #36, of the Miami Marlins throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at Marlins Park on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Miami.
Ichiro Suzuki, #51, of the Miami Marlins flies out in the second inning against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Miami.
Miami Marlins' Dee Gordon (9) runs past New York Mets catcher Rene Rivera to score on a sacrifice fly hit by Marlins' Christian Yelich during the first inning of an MLB game against the New York Mets on Friday, April 13, 2017, in Miami.
New York Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores cannot make a play on a ball thrown by third baseman Jose Reyes allowing Miami Marlins' Dee Gordon to advance to third during the first inning of an MLB game on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Miami.
Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws during the first inning of an MLB game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Miami.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.