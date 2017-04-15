Mets vs. Marlins

The New York Mets lost to the Miami Marlins, 5-4, in the final game of a three-game series on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Marlins Park.

(Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) Wearing a monkey mask, Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas, left, hits Giancarlo Stanton with a pie as Christian Yelich awaits his turn during an interview after they defeated the New York Mets in an MLB game on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Miami.

(Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton, right, is congratulated by third base coach Fredi Gonzalez after hitting a home run during an MLB game against the New York Mets on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Miami.

(Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton hits a home run during the eighth inning of an MLB game against the New York Mets on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Miami.

(Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas, left, celebrates with Christian Yelich after Yelich hit a two-run home run during the eighth inning of an MLB game against the New York Mets on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Miami.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) Giancarlo Stanton, #27, of the Miami Marlins hits the go ahead home run in the eighth inning during an MLB game against the New York Mets on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Miami.

(Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon, left, and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton celebrate after they defeated the New York Mets during an MLB game on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Miami.

(Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) Miami Marlins' Junichi Tazawa delivers a pitch during the eighth inning of an MLB game against the New York Mets on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Miami.

(Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) Miami Marlins catcher A.J. Ellis, left, and relief pitcher AJ Ramos congratulate each other after they defeated the New York Mets in an MLB game on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Miami.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) Adam Conley, #61, of the Miami Marlins pitches in the first inning during an MLB game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets on Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) Marcell Ozuna, #13, of the Miami Marlins celebrates a home run with teammates in the second inning during an MLB game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets on Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) Justin Bour, #41, of the Miami Marlins hits a home run in the second inning during an MLB game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets on Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) Jacob deGrom, #48, of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning during an MLB game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets on Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) Asdrubal Cabrera, #13, of the New York Mets scores the first run in the first inning during an MLB game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets on Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami, Fla.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) Marcell Ozuna, #13, of the Miami Marlins hits a homerrun in the second inning during an MLB game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets on Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami, Fla.

(Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) New York Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a double by Neil Walker during the first inning of an MLB game against the Miami Marlins on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Miami.

(Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki, of Japan, warms up during batting practice before the start of an MLB game against the Miami Marlins on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Miami.

(Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) Miami Marlins' Adam Conley delivers a pitch during the first inning of an MLB game against the Miami Marlins on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Miami.

(Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) New York Mets players, all wearing No. 42, stand during the singing of the national anthem before an MLB game against the Miami Marlins on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Miami.

(Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton walks back to the dugout after striking out during the first inning of an MLB game against the Miami Marlins on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Miami.