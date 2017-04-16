Mets vs. Marlins
The Mets fell to the Miami Marlins, 4-2, on a walk-off home run by J.T. Riddle in the final game of a four-game series Sunday at Marlins Park.
Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki, of Japan, attempts a bunt during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Mets 4-2.
Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon (9) first baseman Justin Bour, center, and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, left, dive for a foul ball hit by New York Mets' Matt Harvey during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Mets 4-2.
Don Mattingly #8 of the Miami Marlins pulls Dan Straily #58 of the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning of the game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets at Marlins Park on April 16, 2017 in Miami.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Mets' Wilmer Flores (4) grimaces as the Miami Marlins' Marcell Ozuna (13) catches his long fly ball over the left field wall as the Marlins went on to beat the Mets on Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Marlins Park Stadium in Miami.
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud, left, prepares to tag out Miami Marlins' Justin Bour at home plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Mets 4-2.
Miami Marlins players surround J.T. Riddle after he hit a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Mets 4-2.
Miami Marlins' J.T. Riddle watches the ball as he hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Mets 4-2.
Dee Gordon #9 of the Miami Marlins rounds second on a throwing error in the first inning during a game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on April 16, 2017 in Miami.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dan Straily #58 of the Miami Marlins pitches in the first inning during a game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on April 16, 2017 in Miami.
Dan Straily #58 of the Miami Marlins pitches in the first inning during a game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park on April 16, 2017 in Miami.
Matt Harvey #33 and Rene Rivera #44 of the New York Mets high-five before a game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on April 16, 2017 in Miami.
Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets pitches while Dee Gordon #9 of the Miami Marlins attempts to steal in the first inning during a game at Marlins Park on April 16, 2017 in Miami.
New York Mets' Jacob deGrom, foreground, throws a football to Noah Syndergaard, during warmups before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Miami.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Mets' Jacob deGrom, left, runs with a football as he plays catch with Noah Syndergaard, during warmups before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Miami.
New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker catches a ball hit by Miami Marlins' J.T. Realmuto during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Miami.
Miami Marlins' Dee Gordon slides in safe at third base as New York Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores waits for the ball, on throwing error by pitcher Matt Harvey during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Miami.
Miami Marlins' Dee Gordon reacts after sliding in safe at third base on throwing error by pitcher Matt Harvey during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Miami.
Miami Marlins' Dan Straily delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Miami.
Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki, of Japan, looks out from the dugout before the start of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Miami.
New York Mets' Matt Harvey delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Miami.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.