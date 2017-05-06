Mets vs. Marlins

The Mets beat the Miami Marlins, 11-3, in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Citi Field.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Marcell Ozuna of the Miami Marlins celebrates his fifth-inning two-run home run against the New York Mets with teammate Dee Gordon at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Curtis Grandersonof the New York Mets scores a run in the fifth inning past Dustin McGowan of the Miami Marlins on a passed ball at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Noah Syndergaard of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Martin Prado of the Miami Marlins commits a fielding error in the fifth inning on a ball hit by Kevin Plawecki of the New York Mets as teammate Miguel Rojas looks on at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Travis d'Arnaud of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Neil Walker of the New York Mets celebrates at the dugout after scoring in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Noah Syndergaard of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Manager Don Mattingly of the Miami Marlins makes a pitching change in the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) T.J. Rivera of the New York Mets follows through on a fifth-inning run-scoring single against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets look on from the dugout in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Neil Walker of the New York Mets follows through on a fifth-inning double against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Curtis Granderson of the New York Mets scores a run in the fifth inning past Dustin McGowan of the Miami Marlins on a passed ball at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) David Wright of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Jose Reyes of the New York Mets follows through on a first-inning run-scoring single against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Robert Gsellman of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Jay Bruce of the New York Mets follows through on a run-scoring double in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Asdrubal Cabrera of the New York Mets is tended to after an injury in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Robert Gsellman of the New York Mets stands on the mound after surrendering a second-inning home run against Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Robert Gsellman of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins follows through on a second-inning home run against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Asdrubal Cabrera of the New York Mets walks to the dugout after an injury in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Michael Conforto of the New York Mets celebrates his first-inning run against the Miami Marlins with teammate Jay Bruce at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Michael Conforto of the New York Mets runs the bases to score a run in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Robert Gsellman of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Jose Reyes of the New York Mets follows through on a first-inning run-scoring single against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Robert Gsellman of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Asdrubal Cabrera of the New York Mets walks to the dugout after an injury in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Marcell Ozuna of the Miami Marlins checks on Asdrubal Cabrera of the New York Mets as he leaves in the third inning after an injury at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Kevin Plawecki of the New York Mets watches his first-inning run-scoring sacrifice fly against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Jay Bruce of the New York Mets follows through on a run-scoring double in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Robert Gsellman of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Odrisamer Despaigne of the Miami Marlins pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Jose Reyes of the New York Mets connects on a first-inning run-scoring single against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Saturday, May 6, 2017.