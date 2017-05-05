Mets vs. Marlins
The Mets hosted the Miami Marlins in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Citi Field.
New York Mets starting pitcher Rafael Montero (50) reacts as he walks off the field after the top of the third inning at Citi Field on Friday, May 5, 2017.
New York Mets starting pitcher Rafael Montero (50) reacts as he walks off the field after the top of the third inning at Citi Field on Friday, May 5, 2017.
New York Mets starting pitcher Rafael Montero (50) reacts as he walks off the field after the top of the third inning at Citi Field on Friday, May 5, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly talks to the media in the dugout before a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday, May 5, 2017.
New York Mets first baseman T.J. Rivera (54) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citi Field on Friday, May 5, 2017.
New York Mets first baseman T.J. Rivera (54) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citi Field on Friday, May 5, 2017.
New York Mets starting pitcher Rafael Montero (50) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citi Field on Friday, May 5, 2017.
New York Mets first baseman T.J. Rivera (54) follows through on a solo home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citi Field on Friday, May 5, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Mets first baseman T.J. Rivera (54) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citi Field on Friday, May 5, 2017.
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Tom Koehler (34) pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field on Friday, May 5, 2017.
New York Mets starting pitcher Rafael Montero (50) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citi Field on Friday, May 5, 2017.
New York Mets first baseman T.J. Rivera (54) follows through on a solo home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citi Field on Friday, May 5, 2017.
New York Mets first baseman T.J. Rivera (54) follows through on a solo home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citi Field on Friday, May 5, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Mets starting pitcher Rafael Montero (50) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citi Field on Friday, May 5, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.