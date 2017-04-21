Mets vs. Nationals
The Mets host the Nationals in the first game of a three-game series on Friday night at Citi Field.
Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets reacts after a pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets delivers the pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets reacts as he allows a home run to Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Friday, April 21, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets delivers the pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets delivers the pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Washington Nationals during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals hits a home run during the first inning against the New York Mets during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Matt Harvey #33 and Rene Rivera #44 of the New York Mets talk after the top of the first inning against the Washington Nationals during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Friday, April 21, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets delivers the pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets delivers the pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets rounds the bases after his first inning home run against the Washington Nationals during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets reacts after a pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.