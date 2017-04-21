Subscribe
    MetsSportsBaseball

    Mets vs. Nationals

    sports@newsday.com

    The Mets host the Nationals in the first game of a three-game series on Friday night at Citi Field.

    Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets reacts after a pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Friday, April 21, 2017.

    Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets reacts as he allows a home run to Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Friday, April 21, 2017.

    Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Washington Nationals during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Friday, April 21, 2017.

    Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals hits
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals hits a home run during the first inning against the New York Mets during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Friday, April 21, 2017.

    Matt Harvey #33 and Rene Rivera #44 of
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Matt Harvey #33 and Rene Rivera #44 of the New York Mets talk after the top of the first inning against the Washington Nationals during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Friday, April 21, 2017.

    Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets rounds the bases after his first inning home run against the Washington Nationals during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Friday, April 21, 2017.

    Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

