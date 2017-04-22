Mets vs. Nationals

The Mets fell to the Washington Nationals, 3-1, in the second game in a three-game series on Saturday at Citi Field.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (7) with an RBI double to deep center during the fifth inning of the game on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Citi Field.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Mets relief pitcher Josh Edgin (66) pitches during the sixth inning of the game on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Citi Field.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) grounds out to second during the second inning of the game on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Citi Field.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) hits an RBI single to center during the sixth inning of the game on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Citi Field.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) returns to the dugout after being relieved during the sixth inning of the game on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Citi Field.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy (20) singles to deep right center during the third inning of the game on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Citi Field.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48)delivers during the first inning of the game on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Citi Field.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Mets third baseman Jose Reyes (7) is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring during the sixth inning of the game on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Citi Field.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Mets third baseman Jose Reyes (7) reacts after scoring during the sixth inning of the game on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Citi Field.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Mets catcher Rene Rivera (44) tags out Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy (20) at home who was trying to score during the third inning of the game on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Citi Field.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy (20) waits to bat during the first inning of the game on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Citi Field.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan / Joseph D Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan / Joseph D Sullivan) New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) striking out during the sixth inning of the game on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Citi Field.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) drops to the ground to avoid a pitch high and inside during the first inning of the game on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Citi Field.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) grounds out to second during the second inning of the game on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Citi Field.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (7) scores on a head-first slide during the fifth inning of the game on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Citi Field.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Mets center fielder Juan Lagares (12) singles to center during the sixth inning of the game on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Citi Field.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) swings at a chest high pitch during the first inning of the game on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Citi Field.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Mets relief pitcher Josh Edgin (66) checks the scoreboard after striking out Bryce Harper to end the sixth inning of the game on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Citi Field.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) reacts to a pitch high and inside during the first inning of the game on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Citi Field.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Washington Nationals starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez (47) delivers in the bottom of the second inning of the game on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Citi Field.

(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets tries to pick off the runner at first in the second inning against the Washington Nationals on April 22, 2017 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) Trea Turner #7 of the Washington Nationals is safe in the fifth inning as Rene Rivera #44 of the New York Mets reacts on April 22, 2017 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets walks back to the dugout after the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals on April 22, 2017 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets falls as he is brushed back by a pitch in the first inning against the Washington Nationals on April 22, 2017 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) T.J. Rivera #54 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals on April 22, 2017 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) David Wright #5 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals on April 22, 2017 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) Daniel Murphy #20 of the Washington Nationals hits a single in the fourth inning as Rene Rivera #44 of the New York Mets defends on April 22, 2017 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) Adam Eaton #2 of the Washington Nationals hits a double in the fifth inning as Rene Rivera #44 of the New York Mets defends on April 22, 2017 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.