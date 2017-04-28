Subscribe
    Mets vs. Nationals

    The Mets played the Washington Nationals in the opener of a three-game series on Friday, April 28, 2017, at Nationals Park in Washington.

    New York Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera (13) steals second
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    New York Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera (13) steals second against Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (7) during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Washington.

    Manager Dusty Baker #12 of the Washington Nationals
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Layton)

    Manager Dusty Baker #12 of the Washington Nationals looks on during batting practice of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers during
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Washington.

    New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Washington.

    Jose Reyes #7 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Layton)

    Jose Reyes #7 of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.

