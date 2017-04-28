Mets vs. Nationals
The Mets played the Washington Nationals in the opener of a three-game series on Friday, April 28, 2017, at Nationals Park in Washington.
New York Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera (13) steals second against Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (7) during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Washington.
Manager Dusty Baker #12 of the Washington Nationals looks on during batting practice of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Washington.
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Washington.
Jose Reyes #7 of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.
