Mets vs. Nationals
The Mets take on the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Nationals Park.
Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals shares a laugh with teammates before playing against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 30, 2017 in Washington.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joe Ross delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Washington.
New York Mets' Jose Reyes, right, slides toward third for a triple during the first inning of a baseball game against Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon, left, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Washington.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Mets third baseman Matt Reynolds (15) misses a ball that went for a hit by Washington Nationals' Joe Ross during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Washington.
Starting pitcher Joe Ross #41 of the Washington Nationals works the first inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 30, 2017 in Washington.
Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets works the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 30, 2017 in Washington.
Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon, left, slides home to score against New York Mets catcher Rene Rivera, right, during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Washington.
Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets walks off of the field at the end of the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 30, 2017 in Washington.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ryan Zimmerman #11 of the Washington Nationals cannot make a play on a hit by Jose Reyes #7 of the New York Mets (not pictured) during the first inning at Nationals Park on April 30, 2017 in Washington.
Catcher Rene Rivera #44 of the New York Mets cannot make the tag on Anthony Rendon #6 of the Washington Nationals as he scores during the first inning at Nationals Park on April 30, 2017 in Washington.
Jose Reyes #7 of the New York Mets slides into third base for a triple against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park on April 30, 2017 in Washington.
Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets walks off of the field after an injury during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 30, 2017 in Washington.
Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals celebrates with teammate Ryan Zimmerman #11 after Zimmerman scored against the New York Mets during the first inning at Nationals Park on April 30, 2017 in Washington.
ADVERTISEMENT
Catcher Rene Rivera #44 of the New York Mets cannot make the tag on Anthony Rendon #6 of the Washington Nationals as he scores during the first inning at Nationals Park on April 30, 2017 in Washington.
Catcher Rene Rivera #44 of the New York Mets cannot make the tag on Anthony Rendon #6 of the Washington Nationals as he scores during the first inning at Nationals Park on April 30, 2017 in Washington.
Jose Reyes #7 of the New York Mets smiles after scoring against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park on April 30, 2017 in Washington.
Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets works the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 30, 2017 in Washington.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.