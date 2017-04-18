Mets vs. Phillies

The Mets lost to the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-2, in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday night at Citi Field.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Travis d'Arnaud #18 of the New York Mets of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout during an MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets delivers the pitch during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jose Reyes #7 of the New York Mets attempts to throw out a runner during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jose Reyes #7 of the New York Mets calls for his equipment after the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets delivers the pitch during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets hits a single during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout during an MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets reacts after striking out during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets hits a single during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jose Reyes #7 of the New York Mets calls for his equipment after the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets swings during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets walks off the field after the top of the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets delivers the pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jay Bruce #19 of the New York Mets hits an RBI single during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Maikel Franco #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds second base during the first inning against the New York Mets during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets prepares to swing during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets swings at a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Michael Saunders #5 congratulates Odubel Herrera #37 of the Philadelphia Phillies on his first inning home run against the New York Mets during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Zach Eflin #56 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers the pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jose Reyes #7 of the New York Mets prepares to field the ball during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets hits a foul ball during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets delivers the pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets delivers the pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jose Reyes #7 of the New York Mets swings at a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets prepares to swing during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets rounds third base to score a run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets delivers the pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets prepares to swing during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Maikel Franco #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds second base during the first inning against the New York Mets during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Cesar Hernandez #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies strikes out during the first inning against the New York Mets during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Bob McClure #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies comes out to speak with Zach Eflin #56 during the first inning against the New York Mets during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets delivers the pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Zach Eflin #56 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers the pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets takes his lead off first base during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. MLB Baseball between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets prepares to swing during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during an MLB game at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.