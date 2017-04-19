Mets vs. Phillies
The Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-4, in the second game of a three-game series on Wednesday at Citi Field.
New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) is forced at second by Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis (13) on a grounder by New York Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson (3)during the sixth inning of the game on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Citi Field.
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez (28) delivers during the first inning of the game on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) is tagged at hme by Philadelphia Phillies catcher Cameron Rupp (29) trying to score from first on a double to right by Jay Bruce during the first inning of the game on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) delivers in the top of the first inning of the game on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) and Yoenis Cespedes receive high fives in the dugout after his three run homer to right during the sixth inning of the game on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) follows his single to center during the sixth inning of the game on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson (3) pops out to third during the first inning of the game on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) singles to right during the sixth inning of the game on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) and New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) high five at home after his three run homer to right during the sixth inning of the game on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson (3) hits into a double play during the sixth inning of the game on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) follows his three run homer to right during the sixth inning of the game on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) is congratulated at third by New York Mets third base coach Glenn Sherlock (53) after his three run homer to right during the sixth inning of the game on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) receives high fives in the dugout after his three run homer to right during the sixth inning of the game on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) doubes to right during the first inning of the game on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) singles to center during the sixth inning of the game on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) rounds third trying to score from first on a double to right by Jay Bruce during the first inning of the game on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) hits a three run homer to right \during the sixth inning of the game on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) takes off the helmet of New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) at home after his three run homer to right during the sixth inning of the game on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Citi Field.
