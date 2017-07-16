One night after an awkward slide in leftfield left him with a sore left hip, Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes was out of the starting lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Rockies.

But Mets manager Terry Collins expressed relief that Cespedes’ issue isn’t expected to sideline him for more than a game.

“I’m just glad there’s nothing more serious because it sure looked a lot worse than it turned out to be,” Collins said. “We’re glad that it’s only going to be a day, not a week or a month.”

In the top of the sixth on Saturday, Cespedes left a large divot on the field as he entered a slide while trying to make a catch. He hit the ground hard with his knee, though it was soreness in his left hip that prompted the Mets to pull him from the game.

“He’s sore,” Collins said. “If I need him to play he can play. But he’s just sore today so we’ll give him a day to get some treatment and make sure he’s OK for tomorrow.”

Cespedes had been showing signs of pulling himself from the slump that marred the end of his first half. He’s 5-for-9 with a double in his first two games after the all-star break.

After signing a four-year, $110 million extension this offseason, Cespedes has battled leg injuries this season. He has been limited to 44 games, returning on June 10 from a six-week stint on the disabled list because of hamstring and quad injuries.

The slugger is hitting .281 with nine homers and 20 RBIs.