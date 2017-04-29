WASHINGTON — Michael Conforto hit a pair of home runs and drove in three as the Mets won their second in a row, 5-3 over the Nationals on Saturday at Nationals Park.

Conforto, who has regained everyday status in the absence of the injured Yoenis Cespedes, hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Stephen Strasburg in the fifth to give the Mets a 3-1 lead.

After the Nationals pulled to within one run against Zack Wheeler in the bottom of the fifth, Conforto homered to left-center off lefthander Enny Romero in the eighth to make it 4-2. The first multihomer game of Conforto’s career gave him six home runs for the season.

Wheeler was removed with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, so the win went to Hansel Robles by official scorer’s decision.

Ryan Zimmerman hit his 11th home run leading off the eighth against Addison Reed. It was the second straight day Zimmerman went deep against Reed.

Jose Reyes homered in the ninth to make it 5-3.

Jeurys Familia, who was bailed out in the ninth inning on Friday by Josh Edgin, threw a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save.

The Mets had lost six in a row and 10 of 11 before beating Washington on Friday, 7-5. The Nationals had won nine of 10.