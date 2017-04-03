Opening Day: Mets vs. Braves
The Mets host the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day on Monday, April 3, 2017, at Citi Field.
New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves line up for the National Anthem during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017, at Citi Field.
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day on Monday, April 3, 2017, at Citi Field.
New York Mets players line up before a game against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
Mets fans arrive at Citi Field before a game against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets infielder Jose Reyes warms up before a game against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
Mets fans arrive at Citi Field before Opening Day against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, April 3, 2017.
New York Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson warms up before a game against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
Mrs. Met cheers outside for the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
Izumi Takahashi, a Mets fan, is all ready for the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
Marlyn Pinck of Long Beach lays on the ground on the Mets bricks as the fans get ready for the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
James Mavrides, 6 ,of Ramsey, N.J., is all ready for the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
Mets fans line up to enter Citi Field for the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017.
Rob Harris of Oceanside and Joe Anderson of Lynbrook are all ready for some baseball during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
John Grande of Massapequa, a Mets fan, is all ready for the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
Mets fans are arriving ready for the season as they take on the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
Bonnie Portnoy of Manhattan a Mets fan is ready for the season as they take on the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
Sal Candiano of Baldwin, a Mets fan, is ready for the season as the Mets take on the Atlanta Braves during the Citi Field home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017.
New York Mets leftfielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) and New York Mets third baseman David Wright (5) during fielding practice against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson on the field during warmups against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets third baseman Jose Reyes (7) and New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) during fielding practice against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets hitting coach Kevin Long (57) during batting practice against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets third baseman David Wright (5) during fielding practice against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets third baseman David Wright (5) during batting practice against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) takes a grounder during fielding practice against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) during batting practice against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets third baseman David Wright (5) and New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) during fielding practice against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.
