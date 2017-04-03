Subscribe
    Sal Candiano of Baldwin, a Mets fan, is (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    Sal Candiano of Baldwin, a Mets fan, is ready for the season as the Mets take on the Atlanta Braves during the Citi Field home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017.

    Opening Day: Mets vs. Braves

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Mets host the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day on Monday, April 3, 2017, at Citi Field.

    New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves line
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves line up for the National Anthem during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017, at Citi Field.

    New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day on Monday, April 3, 2017, at Citi Field.

    New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers the pitch in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers the pitch in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    New York Mets players line up before a
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    New York Mets players line up before a game against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    Mets fans arrive at Citi Field before a
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    Mets fans arrive at Citi Field before a game against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    New York Mets infielder Jose Reyes warms up
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    New York Mets infielder Jose Reyes warms up before a game against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    New York Mets players line up before a
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    New York Mets players line up before a game against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    Mets fans arrive at Citi Field before Opening
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    Mets fans arrive at Citi Field before Opening Day against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, April 3, 2017.

    New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers during
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers during the first inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    New York Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson warms up
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    New York Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson warms up before a game against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    Mrs. Met cheers outside for the New York
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    Mrs. Met cheers outside for the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    Izumi Takahashi, a Mets fan, is all ready
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    Izumi Takahashi, a Mets fan, is all ready for the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    Marlyn Pinck of Long Beach lays on the
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    Marlyn Pinck of Long Beach lays on the ground on the Mets bricks as the fans get ready for the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    James Mavrides, 6 ,of Ramsey, N.J., is all
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    James Mavrides, 6 ,of Ramsey, N.J., is all ready for the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    Mets fans line up to enter Citi Field
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    Mets fans line up to enter Citi Field for the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017.

    Rob Harris of Oceanside and Joe Anderson of
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    Rob Harris of Oceanside and Joe Anderson of Lynbrook are all ready for some baseball during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    John Grande of Massapequa, a Mets fan, is
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    John Grande of Massapequa, a Mets fan, is all ready for the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    Mets fans are arriving ready for the season
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    Mets fans are arriving ready for the season as they take on the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    Bonnie Portnoy of Manhattan a Mets fan is
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    Bonnie Portnoy of Manhattan a Mets fan is ready for the season as they take on the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    Sal Candiano of Baldwin, a Mets fan, is
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    Sal Candiano of Baldwin, a Mets fan, is ready for the season as the Mets take on the Atlanta Braves during the Citi Field home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017.

    New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52)
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) during fielding practice against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    New York Mets leftfielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) and
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    New York Mets leftfielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) and New York Mets third baseman David Wright (5) during fielding practice against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52)
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) during fielding practice against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson on the field
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson on the field during warmups against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52)
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) during fielding practice against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52)
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) and New York Mets third baseman David Wright (5) during fielding practice against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    New York Mets third baseman Jose Reyes (7)
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    New York Mets third baseman Jose Reyes (7) and New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) during fielding practice against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    New York Mets hitting coach Kevin Long (57)
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    New York Mets hitting coach Kevin Long (57) during batting practice against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    New York Mets third baseman David Wright (5)
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    New York Mets third baseman David Wright (5) during fielding practice against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    New York Mets third baseman David Wright (5)
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    New York Mets third baseman David Wright (5) during batting practice against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21)
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) takes a grounder during fielding practice against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21)
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) during batting practice against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

    New York Mets third baseman David Wright (5)
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    New York Mets third baseman David Wright (5) and New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) during fielding practice against the Atlanta Braves during the New York Mets' home opener on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Citi Field.

