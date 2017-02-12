Mets spring training 2017
Scenes from Port St. Lucie, Florida, as the New York Mets report to spring training for the 2017 MLB season.
New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard speaks to the media during a press conference on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey throws the ball during practice on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz throws the ball during practice on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Mets catcher Travis D'Arnaud and pitcher Steven Matz arrive at Tradition Field on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz gets set to throw during practice on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey arrives at Tradition Field on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz gets set to throw during practice on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz gets set to throw during practice on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz throws during practice on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey throws the ball on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey throws the ball during practice on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.