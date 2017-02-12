Subscribe
    New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz greets a (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz greets a coach on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

    Mets spring training 2017

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Scenes from Port St. Lucie, Florida, as the New York Mets report to spring training for the 2017 MLB season.

    New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard speaks to
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard speaks to the media during a press conference on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

    New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey throws the
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey throws the ball during practice on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

    New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz throws the
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz throws the ball during practice on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

    New York Mets catcher Travis D'Arnaud and pitcher
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    New York Mets catcher Travis D'Arnaud and pitcher Steven Matz arrive at Tradition Field on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

    New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz gets set
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz gets set to throw during practice on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

    New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey arrives at
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey arrives at Tradition Field on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

    New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz gets set
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz gets set to throw during practice on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

    New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz gets set
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz gets set to throw during practice on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

    New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz throws during
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz throws during practice on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

    New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey throws the
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey throws the ball on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

    New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey throws the
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey throws the ball during practice on Sunday, Feb 12, 2017, as pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

