    Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets (Credit: Getty Images/ Mitchell Layton)

    Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets pitches in the third inning during a game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 28, 2016 in Washington.

    Five keys for the Mets entering spring training

    Updated
    By   marc.carig@newsday.com

    Newsday's Marc Carig looks at five keys for the Mets as they begin spring training for the 2017 MLB season.

    1. Rotation health

    Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom and Steven Matz are
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom and Steven Matz are all coming off season-ending surgery. Zack Wheeler appears healthy after a two-year road back from Tommy John Surgery. All have shown encouraging signs of being healthy. But for the Mets to reach the playoffs again, it must stay that way.

    2. The captain

    David Wright has played just 75 games the
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    David Wright has played just 75 games the past two seasons, yet the Mets have reached the postseason. But the Mets could still use his bat in the lineup and his presence in the clubhouse. But neck surgery to correct a herniated disk only makes the challenge more difficult for Wright, who also has a chronic back condition.

    3. Behind the plate

    Getting more production at catcher appeared to be
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Getting more production at catcher appeared to be a major need this offseason. Nevertheless, the Mets stuck with Travis d'Arnaud despite a season in which he hit .247/.307/.323. This is a critical season for d'Arnaud, who needs a bounceback to reestablish himself.

    4. Ninth inning

    Jeurys Familia's domestic violence arrest will likely mean
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jeurys Familia's domestic violence arrest will likely mean he begins the season suspended. That means Addison Reed will looked upon to anchor the bullpen. It should help that the setup man has previous experience in the role.

    5. Outfield shuffle

    The Mets could not trade Jay Bruce and
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    The Mets could not trade Jay Bruce and his $13 million salary, thus leaving them with too many left- handed hitting corner out- fielders (Michael Conforto is the odd man out). But an injury in another camp would trigger the Mets to reignite trade talks. Meanwhile, it's possible that Conforto sees time at other positions.

