Mets vs. Braves
The Mets face the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a four-game series on Monday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.
Second baseman Neil Walker #20 of the New York Mets hits an RBI single in the fourth inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Catcher Travis d'Arnaud #18 of the of the New York Mets slides into home plate under the tag of catcher Tyler Flowers #19 of the Atlanta Braves to score in the fourth inning during the game at SunTrust Park on May 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
First baseman T.J. Rivera #54 of the New York Mets hits an RBI single in the fourth inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera #13 of the New York Mets is acknowledges a teammate after scoring after scoring in the fourth inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Second baseman Neil Walker #20 of the New York Mets is congratulated by pitcher Robert Gsellman #65 after scoring in the fourth inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Third baseman Adonis Garcia #13 of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI single in the fourth inning while catcher Travis d'Arnaud #18 of the New York Mets looks on during the game at SunTrust Park on May 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
New York Mets' Neil Walker, right, greets first base coach Tom Goodwin after hitting a single to score teammate Asdrubal Cabrera in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Mets' T.J. Rivera singles to score teammate Neil Walker in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Monday, May 1, 2017.
Left fielder Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets hits a 2-run RBI single in the fourth inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Atlanta Braves' Nick Markakis grounds out to score teammate Freddie Freeman in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Atlanta, Monday, May 1, 2017.
Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera #13 of the New York Mets is congratulated in the dugout after scoring in the fourth inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Atlanta Braves' Matt Kemp looks to the replay on the scoreboard after his double is under review after it bounced off the top of the outfield wall in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Atlanta, Monday, May 1, 2017. The umpire review confirmed it was a double and not a home run.
New York Mets' Michael Conforto, right, is congratulated by third base coach Glenn Sherlock after hitting a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Monday, May 1, 2017.
Atlanta Braves' Ender Inciarte applauds as he heads for home plate after hitting a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Atlanta, Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Mets' Michael Conforto, left, rounds the bases after hitting a home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran, right, in the first inning of a baseball game in Atlanta, Monday, May 1, 2017.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Atlanta, Monday, May 1, 2017.
New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Monday, May 1, 2017.
