Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 51° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    MetsSportsBaseball

    Mets vs. Braves

    Updated

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    The Mets face the Atlanta Braves in the final game of a four-game series on Thursday night at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.

    Wilmer Flores #4 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Getty Images / Scott Cunningham)

    Wilmer Flores #4 of the New York Mets celebrates with teammates after scoring a first inning run against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 4, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

    Nick Markakis #22 of the Atlanta Braves lines
    (Credit: Getty Images / Scott Cunningham)

    Nick Markakis #22 of the Atlanta Braves lines a second inning single against the New York Mets at SunTrust Park on May 4, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

    Jaime Garcia #54 of the Atlanta Braves throws
    (Credit: Getty Images / Scott Cunningham)

    Jaime Garcia #54 of the Atlanta Braves throws a first inning pitch against the New York Mets at SunTrust Park on May 4, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Getty Images / Scott Cunningham)

    Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets throws a first inning pitch against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 4, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

    New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45)
    (Credit: AP / John Bazemore)

    New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Atlanta.

    Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jaime Garcia (54) works
    (Credit: AP / John Bazemore)

    Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jaime Garcia (54) works in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Atlanta.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.