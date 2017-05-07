Mets vs. Marlins
The Mets lost to the Miami Marlins, 7-0, on Sunday at Citi Field.
New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker (20) is hit by a pitch during the second inning of the game on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
Miami Marlins relief pitcher Jose Urena (62) delivers a pitch during the first inning of the game on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) reacts as he returns to the dugout after grounding out to first during the fourth inning of the game on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
Mets first baseman T.J. Rivera (54) hits a hard grounder to third for the out during the fourth inning of the game on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets starting pitcher Adam Wilk (35) delivers in the top of the first inning of the game on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets starting pitcher Adam Wilk (35) is relieved by manager Terry Collins during the fourth inning of the game on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
Miami Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria (3) rounds third base after homering to eft center during the fourth inning of the game on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) rounds third base after hitting a three run hoer during the first inning of the game on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets starting pitcher Adam Wilk (35) dries off in the dugout after being relieved during the fourth inning of the game on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
Miami Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich (21) scores on a wild pitch by Mets relief pitcher Paul Sewald (51) during the fourth inning of the game on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets relief pitcher Paul Sewald (51) comes into the game in relief during the fourth inning on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets starting pitcher Adam Wilk (35) returns to the dugout during the fourth inning of the game on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets starting pitcher Adam Wilk (35) delivers in the top of the first inning of the game on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrates at home with teammates after hitting a three run homer during the first inning of the game on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets left fielder Michael Conforto (30) reacts after going down swinging during the third inning of the game on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets relief pitcher Paul Sewald (51) comes into the game in relief during the fourth inning on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets left fielder Michael Conforto (30) flies out to left field during the first inning of the game on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a solo homer to let during the third inning of the game on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
Miami Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich (21) hits a double to center field and reaches thrid on an error during the fourth inning of the game on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) grounds out to first during the fourth inning of the game on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) makes contact during the first inning of the game on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Citi Field.
