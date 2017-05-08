Mets vs. Giants
The Mets host the San Francisco Giants in the first game of a three-game series on Monday night at Citi Field.
Neil Walker #20 of the New York Mets defends at first base during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Monday, May 8, 2017 in the Queens Borough of New York City.
Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets reacts after striking out to end the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Monday, May 8, 2017 in the Queens Borough of New York City.
Matt Moore #45 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Monday, May 8, 2017 in the Queens Borough of New York City.
Juan Lagares #12 of the New York Mets can't come up with a ball hit by Hunter Pence #8 of the San Francisco Giants in the first inning for a two run home run at Citi Field on Monday, May 8, 2017 in the Queens Borough of New York City.
Matt Moore #45 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Monday, May 8, 2017 in the Queens Borough of New York City.
