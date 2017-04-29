Mets vs. Nationals
The Mets beat the Washington Nationals, 5-3, in the second game of a three game series on Saturday at Nationals Park in Washington.
New York Mets' Jose Reyes looks on from the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington.
Ryan Zimmerman #11 of the Washington Nationals drives in a run with a single in the first inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.
New York Mets' Michael Conforto (30) celebrates his two-run home run with Travis d'Arnaud (18) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington.
ADVERTISEMENT
Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.
New York Mets' Jose Reyes follows through with a broken bat single in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Nationals' Jayson Werth, bottom, runs into New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, top, after he stole second and was heading toward third during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington. Werth was out at third on the play.
New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington
Michael Taylor #3 of the Washington Nationals celebrates with Daniel Murphy #20 after scoring in the first inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.
ADVERTISEMENT
Michael Taylor #3 of the Washington Nationals slides into second base for a double in the first inning ahead of the tag of Asdrubal Cabrera #13 of the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Maki Onuki, a ballerina with the Washington Ballet, leaps during her ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper applies eye drops in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington.
Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.
ADVERTISEMENT
Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets pitches in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals pours water over his head in the third inning of the game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (37) delivers a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.