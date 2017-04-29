Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 82° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    MetsSportsBaseball

    Mets vs. Nationals

    Updated

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    The Mets beat the Washington Nationals, 5-3, in the second game of a three game series on Saturday at Nationals Park in Washington.

    New York Mets' Jose Reyes looks on from
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    New York Mets' Jose Reyes looks on from the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington.

    Ryan Zimmerman #11 of the Washington Nationals drives
    (Credit: Getty Images / Greg Fiume)

    Ryan Zimmerman #11 of the Washington Nationals drives in a run with a single in the first inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    New York Mets' Michael Conforto (30) celebrates his
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    New York Mets' Michael Conforto (30) celebrates his two-run home run with Travis d'Arnaud (18) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Getty Images / Greg Fiume)

    Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    New York Mets' Jose Reyes follows through with
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    New York Mets' Jose Reyes follows through with a broken bat single in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington.

    Washington Nationals' Jayson Werth, bottom, runs into New
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    Washington Nationals' Jayson Werth, bottom, runs into New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, top, after he stole second and was heading toward third during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington. Werth was out at third on the play.

    New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington

    Michael Taylor #3 of the Washington Nationals celebrates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Greg Fiume)

    Michael Taylor #3 of the Washington Nationals celebrates with Daniel Murphy #20 after scoring in the first inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Michael Taylor #3 of the Washington Nationals slides
    (Credit: Getty Images / Greg Fiume)

    Michael Taylor #3 of the Washington Nationals slides into second base for a double in the first inning ahead of the tag of Asdrubal Cabrera #13 of the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Maki Onuki, a ballerina with the Washington Ballet,
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    Maki Onuki, a ballerina with the Washington Ballet, leaps during her ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington.

    Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg delivers a
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington.

    Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper applies eye drops in
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper applies eye drops in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington.

    Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals pitches
    (Credit: Getty Images / Greg Fiume)

    Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets
    (Credit: Getty Images / Greg Fiume)

    Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets pitches in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals pours
    (Credit: Getty Images / Greg Fiume)

    Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals pours water over his head in the third inning of the game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (37) delivers
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (37) delivers a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Washington.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.