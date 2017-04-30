WASHINGTON — An ineffective Noah Syndergaard left Sunday’s game against the Nationals after throwing a second-inning pitch to Bryce Harper and grabbing his right side in pain.
The Mets announced Syndergaard had suffered a “possible lat strain” and would return to New York for an MRI.
Latest Mets stories
After throwing the 90-mile-per-hour changeup, Syndergaard immediately removed his glove and flexed his right arm. He had been scratched from a start on Thursday because of soreness in his biceps.
Syndergaard downplayed that injury and even said he “refused” the Mets’ request to get an MRI. Presumably he won’t refuse one now after having to leave Sunday’s game after 1 1⁄3 innings with the Mets trailing Washington 5-2.
Syndergaard was throwing hard — several 100-mph fastballs — but still allowed five runs and five hits in the first inning. He threw 38 pitches total.
Syndergaard had not pitched since April 20.
On Saturday, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson quipped about the pitcher’s refusal to get an MRI on Thursday.
“That’s not standard practice,” Alderson said. “But I can’t tie him down and throw him in the tube either.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.