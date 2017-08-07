The Mets have been without ace Noah Syndergaard most of the season as he recovers from a lat injury, but the hard throwing righthander played for another army Sunday.

Syndergaard made his highly anticipated “Game of Thrones” cameo appearance Sunday as a member of the Lannister army.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

While he didn’t get a speaking role like Ed Sheeran, he was seen hurling a spear at the opposition Dothraki army.

Syndergaard, who last pitched for the Mets on April 30, is expected to take the mound again before the end of the season.