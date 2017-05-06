Mets star pitcher Noah Syndergaard has been told not to throw for six weeks, making it likely he won’t return to the mound for New York until after the All-Star break.

Syndergaard partially tore a muscle behind his arm against Washington last weekend, and he spoke Saturday for the first time since he traveled to Los Angeles and was examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Syndergaard and Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said once the pitcher resumes throwing, he will need lengthy period to build up his arm, equivalent to a spring training,

Alderson says “realistically it’s going to take a while” and “it’s going to be much later in the season.” Alderson says Syndergaard could be put on the 60-day disabled list.