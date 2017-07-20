Like the Mighty Thor, Mets ace Noah Syndergaard wields a hammer of his own — on an unusual bobblehead doll that the Mets will be giving out to 15,000 fans attending Saturday night’s game against the Athletics.

The bobblehead shows the pitcher, whose nickname is Thor, wearing the Marvel superhero’s signature head gear and an orange cape with Syndergaard’s No. 34 on the back.

Syndergaard earned the nickname “Thor” in 2013 and has since lived up to the comparison, donning long blond hair like the superhero.

Armed with Mjolnir, his trusty hammer, Thor has gone toe-to-toe with some of Marvel Comics’ most villainous foes since his creation in 1962.

Armed with a wipeout breaking ball, Syndergaard has gone toe-to-toe with some of the National League’s most dangerous hitters since his debut in 2015.

The Thor bobblehead has already had eBay buyers paying as much as $99.99 for the promise of receiving one from persons attending the game.

“It just makes sense,” said Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. “He’s huge, he’s beefed up and he’s got the long blond hair. He throws 100, kind of looks like a superhero up there. I guess that’s how it came to be, and obviously, the fans eat it up.”

Conforto said that Syndergaard has a signed picture from actor Chris Hemsworth, the actor who plays Thor in the Marvel cinematic universe. It’s signed, reading, “From one Thor to another.”

Syndergaard has been on the disabled list since May 1 with a partial tear of his right lat muscle, so Mets fans haven’t gotten to see their hero in action for the better part of three months. He played catch Monday, however, so the road to his return is well under way.