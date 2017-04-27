Mets ace Noah Syndergaard has been scratched from his scheduled start on Thursday against the Braves because of biceps tendinitis, manager Terry Collins announced.

Matt Harvey will move up a day and make the 1:10 pm start in the series finale at Citi Field as the Mets try to snap their five-game losing streak.

Collins said Syndergaard had been bothered by discomfort during the time since his last Thursday. Though he told Collins on Thursday morning that he felt his condition had improved, the manager thought it prudent to go cautiously.

Syndergaard said he felt the discomfort against after his bullpen session on Monday and playing catch on Tuesday.

“I played catch yesterday, felt great playing catch,” Syndergaard said Thursday morning. “And it just kind of stiffens up once it gets cold. I couldn’t really lift my arm above my shoulder at that point.”

Syndergaard said that the discomfort is more toward the shoudler.

Collins contacted Harvey in the morning and the righthander said he’d have no problem pitching today.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The severity of Syndergaard’s condition is unknown, and Collins said he likely would be sent for medical tests. But he may not miss more than one start. The Mets aren’t putting him on the 10-day disabled list at present.

“It’s a little thing right now, but definitely don’t want it turn into a big thing,” Syndergaard said.

Syndergaard is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA in four starts this season. In 26 innings, he has 30 strikeouts and zero walks.