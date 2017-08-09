Hundreds of campers descended onto Citi Field Thursday to watch the Mets take on the Rangers in a noon contest, and to them we say: It’s not always this bad. Well, recently it has been. But not always.
The Mets were no hit into the fifth inning and Rafael Montero floundered from the very start as they dropped their fifth game in the last six, 5-1.
Montero allowed a leadoff double to Shin-Soo Choo and things got progressively worse from there, as three Rangers came around to score in the first inning. Choo scored the opening run on a balk and Joey Gallo chipped in a two-run double.
Montero threw 87 pitches in a scant three innings, allowing four runs on five hits, three walks and a strikeout before ceding to Josh Smoker. Meanwhile, Martin Perez — who entered with a 5.46 ERA — thoroughly stymied a punchless Mets lineup. He let up three runs in eight innings and allowed only one baserunner through four (Yoenis Cespedes was grazed by a pitch in the first). Wilmer Flores broke up the no-hitter with a home run, his 13th, to lead off the fifth.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.