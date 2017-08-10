PHILADELPHIA — The latest chapter of the crosstown drama between the Mets and the Yankees played out in the tiny manager’s office here on Thursday, before the Mets hammered the Phillies, 10-0.

That’s when Mets general manager Sandy Alderson challenged the notion that the sides are so averse to doing business with one another that he passed up a potentially better deal with the Yankees for Jay Bruce.

Alderson even took the extraordinary step of publicly hinting at a trade between the two clubs that fell apart just minutes before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, which multiple sources later confirmed involved second baseman Neil Walker. Though the sides had agreed to split what was left of Walker’s deal, sources said the Yankees nixed the deal due to concerns about the infielder’s medicals.

Still, Alderson used the near-miss as evidence the two sides could make a deal, even as sour feelings seemed to linger.

A source said that the Yankees maintain their contention that their package was more competitive, and that a comparison of the return from the Indians “was not even close.” The Yankees’ last proposal included two prospects — who have not been revealed — and $1 million in salary relief was more competitive.

The Mets, a source said, saw the Yankees’ package as a toss-up compared to what the Indians offered. Their return included 22-year-old minor-league reliever Ryder Ryan and full relief of Bruce’s roughly $4 million in remaining salary.

“My responsibility is to get the best deal possible and when we look at an opportunity from one club versus an opportunity from another club, it’s not just a function of well ‘gee, two versus one,’ ” Alderson said. “There are other considerations including cost. Taking all that into account, that’s the direction we wanted to go.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Alderson also disputed the notion that dealing Bruce for Ryan — a hard-throwing but raw former 30th rounder — was little more than a salary dump. The deal, he indicated, was a baseball decision.

“Upside,” Alderson said. “He’s a young guy. He doesn’t have to be put on the roster. He’s got a good arm.”

But Alderson stopped short of saying that the Mets treat the Yankees like most other teams, an assertion that has grown clear over the years. The two sides have not swapped players since 2004.

Instead, Alderson likened a deal with the Yankees to one with the Nationals, where making a trade to a division rival would be a factor in his decision-making process, albeit not a definitive one.

“It would be foolish for me to say it doesn’t matter,” Alderson said. “But at the same time, is it prohibitive? No.”

Mets videos

In this case, the Mets’ motivation was to create another spot for a young player who will help in 2018. Indeed, Alderson announced the promotion of Dominic Smith, the 2013 first-rounder who has long been one of the Mets’ top prospects.

“Our goal was not to save money,” said Alderson, who noted that the Mets took on salary to acquire reliever AJ Ramos from the Marlins, a move geared toward competing in 2018.

Alderson indicated trading Bruce was also a function of the Mets deciding that a prospect and salary relief was better compensation for the third-rounder they would receive had the slugger declined a qualifying offer. Also, sources said trading Bruce will not impact the Mets’ thinking about potentially re-signing the slugger, who is entering free agency this winter.

But even as Alderson pondered matters for the future, he couldn’t escape the present.

Against the Phillies Thursday night, Jacob deGrom left the game after 6 2/3 shutout innings when he was struck on the right side by a 99 mph liner off the bat off Nick Williams. The righty left the game, though he likely would have been pulled soon because had reached 100 pitches. He was diagnosed with a contusion of the right triceps. X-rays were negative.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Wilmer Flores hit a three-run homer and Walker — who had been minutes from being a Yankee — bashed his first home run since coming off the disabled list with a hamstring injury.

Michael Conforto also hit a three-run shot on a day in which manager Terry Collins said that the outfielder will be moved from the leadoff spot to the middle of the lineup, his new role moving forward. The homer was Conforto’s 24th. Curtis Granderson added a two-run shot.