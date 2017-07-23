Steven Matz vs. Aaron Judge? The matchup could occur when the Mets play the Yankees for four straight games starting Aug. 14.

Matz, who attended Yankees and Mets games when he was growing up in Stony Brook, is looking forward to the possibility of facing Judge — sort of.

“I’m glad that we’re not in the same division,’’ Matz said Sunday. “It’s kind of like facing [Giancarlo] Stanton, a guy who hits the ball 118 miles an hour. That’s scary to be standing 60 feet away from [Judge]. It’s been fun to watch him as a fan. Just seeing what he can do, it’s exciting having guys in the game like that.’’

Matz said he would not shy away from pitching to Judge if the situation dictates it. “If we got a seven run lead then yeah, we’re going to challenge him. If there’s a guy on second base and it’s a tie game, then it might be something a little different. He’s got a lot of talent, he’s a dangerous hitter so you’re going to be cautious in tight games. I don’t think there’s any reason to just go ahead and walk the guy.’’

Backman: Sandy ‘didn’t like me’

Wally Backman, who left as manager of the the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas last season, was interviewed on WFAN Sunday.

“Terry [Collins’ wanted me to be his bench coach,’’ Backman told host Ed Randall. “He told me that. And Sandy [Alderson] said that wasn’t going to happen. Why, I can’t tell you why. I just knew it didn’t happen and I knew I wasn’t coming back and it either re-sign, get fired, one of the two. He didn’t like me and that’s the bottom line. That’s a fact.’’

Backman is now a bench coach in Mexico.

Mets sign John Franco’s son

Infielder J.J Franco, son of the former Mets reliever, was signed to a minor-league contract. He was assigned to Columbia of the South Atlantic League. He was recently released by the White Sox.