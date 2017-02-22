PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- On a team of social media stars, spring training’s most memorable picture so far may have come from Long Island’s Steven Matz.

The lefthander generally keeps a lower profile than some of his more colorful teammates in the Mets starting rotation. But on Tuesday, he shared a photo of himself leaned over a fishing boat, with his hands on the tail of a freshly-caught shark.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“That was a lot of fun,” said Matz, who until filming the show with BlacktipH shortly before the start of spring training, had never been on such an excursion.

Matz, along with teammate Sean Gilmartin, spent about five or six hours out on the water with BlacktipH. Each caught barracudas earlier in the day, which then were used as bait for the sharks.

Both Matz and Gilmartin made the trip worthwhile. Each caught one shark before releasing it back into the water. But it was Matz who got the most memorable moment, with the shark he caught showing off all of its razor sharp teeth as it was brought to the side of the boat.

“Yeah,” Gilmartin said. “His picture came out a lot better than mine.”