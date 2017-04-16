MIAMI — Mets ace Noah Syndergaard had his Opening Day start cut short by a bothersome blister. On Friday night, his third outing of the season was abbreviated because of cracked nails on the middle and index fingers of his right hand.

But pitching coach Dan Warthen considers the problems to be freak occurrences rather than issues that might become a frequent nuisance.

“I’d never seen him have a blister or tear a nail,” said Warthen, who believes that the nail and blister problems are unrelated to Syndergaard’s increased use of his two-seam fastball and changeup.

Manager Terry Collins said Syndergaard’s fingernails were simply too long in his last start, making it easy for them to get caught in the seams. He considers the blister on his finger on Opening Day a separate issue.

“If it was the same thing, I think we’d have to look at some stuff,” Collins said. “But since it’s two different things, I don’t think it’s anything to worry about.”

Syndergaard expects to make his next scheduled start with no issues. His blister and nail problems have not impacted his results. He has a 0.95 ERA in 19 innings and has yet to allow a walk, but Friday night’s start was shortened to six innings because of his two cracked fingernails.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

An inning for Familia

Jeurys Familia pitched a perfect inning for Class A St. Lucie on Saturday, his first minor-league appearance in preparation for his return. He is eligible to return Thursday from his 15-game suspension for violating baseball’s policy on domestic violence.

Extra bases

Jose Reyes went 0-for-3 with a walk in his return to the leadoff spot. He had hit seventh for two games. Reyes is batting .093 . . . Yoenis Cespedes went 0-for-4 after being limited to pinch-hitting duty Friday night with the flu . . . Curtis Granderson wore special cleats in honor of Jackie Robinson Day, commemorating the 70th anniversary of the integration of Major League Baseball.