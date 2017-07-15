It has taken playing every day for T.J. Rivera to show why he should play every day.

Saturday, Rivera, who’s become a constant presence in the Mets lineup since second baseman Neil Walker went down with a hamstring injury, extended his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games, driving in a run with a second-inning single.

And though Terry Collins is certainly pleased with his offensive output, he’s hardly surprised. Though Rivera took his time making it to the majors — he’s 28 and had his big-league debut last year — there was never any doubt about his offensive prowess.

“At every level he’s ever been, because he’s hit, he’s played, no matter what the position was,” Collins said. “He wasn’t getting the playing time that he normally gets . . . And when you’re a young player and you’re an everyday guy and you’re getting four at-bats every night, and all of a sudden you’re getting one and you have a bad at-bat, you don’t have another chance to make up for it.”

Rivera came into the game hitting 15-for-34 (.441) during his hitting streak, and his .302 average was the second-best among National League rookies. All told, his slash line was .302/.342/.464 going into Saturday, making him an invaluable presence in the lineup and lending some stability to a defense that’s seen its fair share of troubles.

With Rivera at third and Jose Reyes moving back to his natural position at shortstop, the middle infield has looked slightly less porous than it did before.

Bruce goes yard

After finishing the first half with 23 home runs — the fourth-most homers in a first half in Mets history — Jay Bruce picked up exactly where he left off in the first inning of Saturday’s game, teeing off on Tyler Chatwood’s two-seam fastball for a home run in four of his last six games.