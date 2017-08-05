Curtis Granderson had a full day, which included all kinds of highlights and, of course, no complaints. He hit a home run, walked twice, stole a base, made a good running catch and made a heads-up play for a rare rightfield-to-shortstop forceout to retire a runner at second base.

His status with the Mets is unclear at best, but his manager believes Granderson will give only his best for as long as he is here.

“Well, Curtis Granderson has been nothing but professional since the day we signed him,” said Terry Collins, who has used the rightfielder sparingly since Yoenis Cespedes returned from the disabled list. “I’m sure he was this way with Detroit and was this way with the Yankees. He never says boo about not playing. He just shows up and gets ready to play. Today was another example of what he can do. He got ready to play, he’s facing a lefty, it doesn’t faze him. He just comes and plays. It’s nice to have him around here.”

After the game, Granderson appeared as part of a Faith Day panel on the field along with teammates Steven Matz and Brandon Nimmo and the Times Square Church choir.

A first for Walker

Neil Walker played first base for the first time in the major leagues when he moved from second as part of a double switch that took Wilmer Flores out of the game. Walker said he took ground balls at the position during his minor-league rehab assignment. “Being on the right side of the infield is not too difficult for a guy who has played second base,” Walker said, adding that he used the first baseman’s glove he shares with Flores. Strangely, he had no plays, not even a putout on a ground ball.

Extra bases

Michael Conforto’s home run in the first inning was his 22nd of the season and his fifth as a leadoff batter. It extended his hitting streak to nine games . . . The Mets hit three first-inning home runs for the fifth time in franchise history . . . Dodgers starter Rich Hill, the National League pitcher of the month for July and a former Long Island Duck, went five innings and allowed no runs and two hits after the first . . . Cespedes has only 30 runs batted in, and only six at Citi Field.