Terry Collins hopes he’ll be able to slot Jay Bruce in the lineup long after the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline, but he agreed before Friday night’s game that his consistency and production could make Bruce a tantalizing prospect for teams looking to add a jolt to their lineup down the stretch.

“He came to spring training and he had a little something to prove that he was a better player than he showed last September, and he’s done that,” Collins said. “He’s a guy that can hit the ball out of any part of the park and it doesn’t matter if you’re lefthanded or righthanded, he’ll put good swings on you, and I think, this is certainly that’s why you talk about — everyone talks about — his name being mentioned [in trade talks]. There’s a good reason why. He’s putting up big numbers in a free-agent year. I just hope he continues and stays here and carries us as he has for a couple months.”

As it stands, the Mets outfield is looking mighty crowded and moving either Bruce or Curtis Granderson — who will also be a free agent at the end of the season — would simplify a difficult situation. Bruce will be testing the free-agent market for the first time in his career and Granderson will have to decide whether to sign with a team or retire, so neither benefits from the four-man rotation the Mets have employed in the outfield.

Bruce came into Friday hitting .266, and leads the team in home runs (24) and RBIs (63).

Thor’s Day

Marvel and Mets fans rejoice: the day is finally here. After months of lead up, the special Marvel-approved Noah Syndergaard bobblehead will hit Citi Field Saturday night. The first 15,000 fans will receive a likeness of the pitcher, fashioned as the son of Asgard, replete with hammer, cape and winged helmet.