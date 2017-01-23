ARLINGTON, Texas — A person familiar with the agreement says the Texas Rangers and free agent first baseman James Loney have agreed to a minor league contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal hasn’t been announced.

If Loney makes the major league roster out of spring training, the Rangers will be his fourth team since 2012 after the 32-year-old spent his first seven-plus seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The first base job is open for Texas after Mitch Moreland signed with Boston and Prince Fielder was forced to retire because of a neck injury.

A first-round pick by the Dodgers in 2002, Loney is a career .284 hitter with 108 home runs and 669 RBIs. He hit .265 in 100 games with the Mets last season.