KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Tim Tebow homered and doubled as the St. Lucie Mets topped the Florida Fire Frogs 3-2 on Sunday.
Patrick Mazeika doubled and singled for St. Lucie.
Florida started the scoring in the second inning when Andrew Daniel hit a solo home run.
After Florida added a run in the third on a double by Brett Cumberland, the Mets tied the game in the fourth inning when Jhoan Urena scored on a ground out and Tebow hit a solo home run.
The Mets took the lead for good in the sixth when Mazeika hit an RBI double, scoring Jeff McNeil.
St. Lucie right-hander Joe Shaw (7-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over eight innings. Opposing starter Enderson Franco (3-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing three runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. Kevin Canelon retired the side in order for his first save of the season.
Cumberland doubled twice and singled for the Fire Frogs.
With the win, St. Lucie improved to 7-3 against Florida this season.
