The Mets on Wednesday announced their list of spring training invitees and it was more notable for who wasn’t on it.
Tim Tebow will not be in major-league spring training, as expected. He instead will report to minor-league camp to begin the first spring training of his attempt to play professional baseball.
Tebow, the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, may see action in major-league spring training games, though, as many minor leaguers do, especially early in camp.
Tebow, 29, already has appeared in Instructional League and the Arizona Fall League since signing with the Mets last September. The lefthanded-hitting outfielder hit .194 with 20 strikeouts in 70 plate appearances.
The players who were invited to major-league spring training: RHP Chase Bradford, catcher Xorge Carrillo, LHP P.J. Conlon, infielder Phillip Evans, infielder Luis Guillorme, RHP Kevin McGowan, LHP David Roseboom, RHP Paul Sewald, first baseman Dominic Smith, outfielder Champ Stuart, outfielder Travis Taijeron, RHP Corey Taylor and RHP Logan Taylor.
