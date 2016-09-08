“Tebow mania” is coming to Queens.
The Mets have signed former Jets quarterback Tim Tebow to a minor-league contract, the team announced Thursday. He will participate in the Mets Instructional League this fall.
A former Heisman Trophy winner at Florida, Tebow recently announced a switch to baseball after the end of his professional football career.
Tebow, 29, showed off his hitting, fielding and throwing ability for a reported 28 major league teams and more than 40 scouts at a baseball showcase in Los Angeles last week. Tebow reportedly impressed with his hitting, including a series of line drives and some home runs. He faced live pitching from David Aardsma and Chad Smith — both former big leaguers — and was repeatedly fooled by off-speed pitches. Tebow also ran a 60-yard dash, clocking in with an above-average time of around 6.7 seconds.
