Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud spent more than two weeks playing through a wrist issue in hopes of avoiding a trip to the disabled list. Nonetheless, he ended up on the DL Friday after doctors diagnosed him with a bone bruise.

“I thought we did it right,” said d’Arnaud, who defended the way his injury was handled. “[They] gave me a few days, I wasn’t feeling anything, felt fine, was playing fine. And it’s just unfortunate that on that one swing, I reaggravated it.”

Manager Terry Collins said d’Arnaud’s absence could linger past the minimum 10 days.

The DL stint comes after d’Arnaud tried playing through the injury, which he originally suffered April 19 when his follow-through on a throw hit the bat of the Phillies’ Aaron Altherr.

After initially being limited to pinch hitting, d’Arnaud returned to the starting lineup April 26. He homered twice against the Nationals a week ago Friday but hit .111 in six games before hurting his wrist again on a swing Tuesday.

“It’s pretty frustrating for us because we know what this guy’s potential is,” Collins said. “We’ve seen it, and it seems like just as he starts to get it going, something happens. And it’s not one of those three- or four-day things, it’s something that takes him out of the lineup for two weeks or three weeks, and hopefully this doesn’t take that long.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Collins is unsure how he will divide catching duties between Rene Rivera and Kevin Plawecki.

It is d’Arnaud’s fourth trip to the disabled list since 2015. He is wearing a splint and taking anti-inflammatories, and Collins said it might be a week until he can attempt baseball activities.

“We just need time to let it heal,” said d’Arnaud, who is hitting .203 but already has equaled his homer total from last year (four) and bettered his RBI count by one (16).