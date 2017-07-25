SAN DIEGO — After a spate of errors drew attention to his diminished range at shortstop, after a surprise change to second base and an angry trade request that he’d later retract, Asdrubal Cabrera and the Mets seemingly have found common ground.

“We’re on the same page,” said Cabrera, who made only his third career start at third base on Tuesday against the Padres.

Versatility has long been at the core of the Mets’ best chance to trade Cabrera as part of an effort to recoup some value from their veterans on expiring contracts, part of the fallout from a season that has been derailed by injuries.

The Mets have not been shy about their desire to showcase Cabrera, whose resistance toward changing positions has instead become an acceptance of a new reality. Those efforts appear to be working.

According to sources, with the nonwaiver trade deadline coming on Monday, a solid market has developed for Cabrera. Behind closer Addison Reed, Cabrera has become the most likely veteran to be dealt before the deadline.

Moving Cabrera also would clear a path for the Mets to promote top prospect Amed Rosario. Part of the team’s hesitation to bring up Rosario has been rooted in a logjam of infielders, an issue that would be alleviated once the switch hitter is traded.

“He’s played well, he’s swung the bat well,” manager Terry Collins said of Cabrera. “Last night, starting that double play, we might not have made that play. I think he’s done exceptionally well over there. Like I said, I think he’s really focused on ‘I’ve got to show my wares here.’ That might help, also. But there is no question in my mind he’s going to be fine.”

Until last weekend, Cabrera’s experience at third base consisted of 1 1/3 innings as a defensive replacement in 2007. Since then, he had played some second base while establishing himself as a shortstop.

Last season, in the first year of a two-year $18.5 million deal, Cabrera’s play at the position helped solidify the Mets’ defense up the middle. Though the 31-year-old did not profile as a prototypically rangy shortstop, he compensated with a steady glove. He committed only seven errors all season.

This year, by the time he was moved off shortstop a month ago, Cabrera’s error total already had reached 11. But even early in spring training, he said he could see the writing on the wall.

Few shortstops stick at the position, where its demands easily can overwhelm aging legs. With Rosario on the horizon, Cabrera sensed that this might be his final season at short.

Mets videos

“I knew at some point I was going to get moved to third or second, I knew it was coming,” said Cabrera, who entered Tuesday night hitting .257 with nine homers and 29 RBIs. “I’m a professional player and I’m going to do the best for my team at any position they want me to play.”

Despite Cabrera’s loud and public initial resistance, circumstance has shaped his outlook. He downplayed the differences of playing at third base, a challenge he has handled with no issues at least early on.

“You’ve got to make the play no matter what position,” Cab rera said. Maybe the game is a little faster at third base, but I think that’s the only difference. The ball comes to you faster.”

The transition seems to be paying off for Cabrera, who could soon be playing for a contender. And the Mets could be that much closer to acquiring a prospect to help what team brass hopes is a retooling rather than a rebuilding on the way to contention in 2018.

“It’s early right now but every day I’m working to be a third baseman,” he said. “At some point I’m going to feel really, really comfortable. I feel fine right now. As soon as I play more and more, I’ll feel even better.”