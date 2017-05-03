ATLANTA — The Mets regained a potent weapon against lefties Wednesday night when Wilmer Flores was activated from the 10-day disabled list. His return came just in time to face Braves southpaw Jaime Garcia in Thursday night’s series finale.

Flores had been on the DL since April 21, sidelined by a staph infection in his right knee that had doctors initially considering surgery. He spent four days in a New York hospital instead, dodging the operating table because he showed improvement with antibiotics.

“It was scary,” said Flores, who still doesn’t know what caused the infection.

The issue began as a small bump on his right knee that he likened to a mosquito bite. He played one game through the swelling, which only got worse. Pain eventually radiated from his hip down to his knee, a signal that something was wrong.

“I was going to have surgery at one point but it got better the next day so I didn’t,” said Flores, who entered play hitting .171 in 12 games this season.

Flores went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in a rehab game on Tuesday with Triple-A Las Vegas, where he played nine innings at third base. He went 5-for-12 in three rehab games before his return.

The return came a day after manager Terry Collins said that he expected Flores to meet the team in New York on Friday night for the beginning of a series with the Marlins.

But when catcher Travis d’Arnaud aggravated his bruised right wrist during Tuesday night’s game, leaving his status for Wednesday night up in the air, the Mets needed an extra bat.

Said Collins: “We didn’t want to get stick with a three-man bench.”

Extra bases

Rene Rivera started behind the plate Wednesday night with d’Arnaud scheduled to receive treatment during the game. “We are concerned about it,” Collins said of d’Arnaud’s injury, which has prompted the Mets to carry a third catcher in Kevin Plawecki . . . Lefthander Sean Gilmartin was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for Flores . . . The Mets will promote Rafael Montero from Triple-A Las Vegas to start on Friday night in place of the injured Noah Syndergaard.