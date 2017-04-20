Disarray made a comfortable home at Citi Field on Thursday night, infiltrating almost everything about the Mets. A roster strained by injuries grew thinner. A hobbled slugger disappeared down the dugout steps. The timing could not be worse.

With a 6-4 loss to the Phillies, the Mets absorbed their fifth defeat in their last six games, a skid that precedes the season’s first visit by the NL East rival Nationals. Yoenis Cespedes, the Mets’ offensive catalyst, wasn’t around to see the end of it.

He left the game before the sixth inning with a cramp in his left hamstring. He looked awkward running between first and second in the fifth inning. Earlier, he appeared slow to a drive to leftfield earlier in the game. Soon, he’d be out of the game.

The Mets committed three errors, obscuring a pair of slick catches by fill-in outfielder Michael Conforto and a solid night from Noah Syndergaard.

In seven innings, Syndergaard struck out 10, the 11th double-digit strikeout effort of his career. He allowed five runs, though only three were earned, upping his ERA to 1.73. The righthander has issued no walks in 26 innings this season, an impressive feat of precision. But that sharpness was not to be matched by his team’s ham-handed defense.

The Phillies took a 5-1 lead with three runs in the second and two more in the third, with both rallies set up by bumbling defense.

Syndergaard himself was guilty of one gaffe that paved the way for the Phillies’ three-run second. He was slow to cover first base, though Jay Bruce was charged with a throwing error in just his fourth career start at first base.

Terry Collins did not want to play perhaps his hottest hitter out of position. He had no choice. It was a concession to a slew of injuries that slammed the Mets.

Lucas Duda (elbow) and Wilmer Flores (infection) were unavailable while Travis d’Arnaud (bruised wrist) was available only for pinch-hitting duty. But with the Nationals arriving on Friday, the Mets did not place any of their players on the disabled list, which would rule them out of a critical stretch of games against their NL East rivals.

Beginning on Friday, the Nationals and Mets play six games in nine days. It’s part of a stretch for the Mets that includes 32 straight games against NL East opponents to start the season.

Rather than guarantee being without some of their best players for at least 10 days, the Mets kept them off the DL. Of course, there was a price to pay in the form of a short bench that would be exposed.

The Mets promoted catcher Kevin Plawecki from the minors. But even with the move, Collins essentially started the game with one bench player, centerfielder Juan Lagares. Even he would be pressed into duty, subbing in for Cespedes.

Indeed, it was that kind of night for the Mets. So it only made sense that the ball would find Bruce in the third inning. He ranged to his right and stopped a Freddie Galvis grounder. But when he tossed to first, nobody was there to catch the feed.

While both Syndergaard and second baseman Neil Walker converged, neither reached out for the ball.

In the third, the Phillies scored twice more, this time with the help of an Odubel Herrera grounder through the legs of shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera. That was followed by Cespedes’ apparent misread of a Maikel Franco RBI double that sailed over his head.

Walker slammed his first homer of the year, a three-run shot in the third that whittled the lead down to one. But the Mets managed little from that point on against starter Aaron Nola and the Phillies bullpen.

The Mets (8-8) began play trailing the first-place Nationals by 1 1/2 games. While the season is still in its infancy, Collins acknowledged a sense of importance to what the Mets face in a three-game set that begins Friday.

“We realize we have so many divisional games in the first month and a half here and they’re all important,” Collins said. “And obviously when you’re chasing a team it’s nice to try to make up some ground. So they’re pretty important games for us.”

What’s less clear, however, is whether the Mets are ready to rise to that challenge.