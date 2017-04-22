For the second straight day, the Mets’ Yoenis Cespedes couldn’t get his tender left hamstring loose enough for him to appear as a pinch hitter late in a close game, prompting increased concerns that his latest leg injury could linger.

Cespedes already is doubtful for Sunday night’s series finale against the Nationals, manager Terry Collins said, meaning that the leftfielder might not start until Tuesday night at the earliest.

“I don’t know what the temperature’s going to be [Sunday night],” Collins said. “But it’s probably not conducive to having him.”

After leaving Thursday night’s game, Cespedes said he had been informed by doctors that his absence could last two or three days. The Mets have been vague about the severity of the injury, and Collins said he did not know the result of an MRI exam Saturday.

Cespedes is hitting .263 with six homers and 10 RBIs. His absence has been made worse by injuries to Lucas Duda and Wilmer Flores, who both landed on the disabled list.

“I’ve already lost two guys for 10 days and who knows how long,” Collins said. “So I’m not losing anyone else for an extended period of time if I can help it.”

D’Arnaud banged up

It’s still unclear whether Travis d’Arnaud will be able to catch in Sunday night’s series finale. He has been limited to pinch-hitting duty since Thursday, when he threw to second base and his right wrist struck a bat, leaving him with a bruise.

When d’Arnaud tested his wrist with a few throws Saturday, he still felt pain.

“We’ll find out tomorrow when I come in early,” he said. “I got better, though, so that’s good.”

Extra bases

The Mets won a challenge in the seventh as Anthony Rendon was ruled out on a slick play by shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, who returned to the lineup a day after being sidelined by left hamstring soreness . . . Michael Conforto likely will lead off Sunday night against Max Scherzer. For the first time this season, Conforto faced lefthanded pitching Saturday, finishing 0-for-3 with a walk against southpaws Gio Gonzalez and Enny Romero. Conforto went 5-for-48 (.104) against lefties last season.